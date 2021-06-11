Gosnell cracking down on illegal dumping

GOSNELL, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Gosnell is working to track down people who are illegally dumping in different areas in town, including in one neighborhood near Cottonwood Lane.

Gosnell Mayor Teresa Walker says the dumping has been an inconvenience to the city in multiple ways.

“For one thing, it’s an eyesore for the community, it’s an eyesore for the residents [and] the police officers,” said Mayor Walker.

Mayor Walker added the dumping also hurts their opportunity to attract more businesses and people in the city.

Gosnell City Council passed Ordinance No. 299 in 2017 that allows residents to either “use the City of Gosnell trash dumpster” for $25 a load, or they can request curbside servicing from the city ranging from $10 per item, $40 per truck bedload, and $60 per trailer load.

However, over the past 18 months, the mayor says people are not wanting to pay to get rid of unwanted items.

She adds if people abandon unwanted items on their property, the owner will be cited a $115 fine plus court fees from the city.

Some have even resorted to dumping onto other people’s properties, which is against the state’s illegal dumping law, resulting in fines of no more than $1,000.

