Heartland family opens store in memory of daughter killed by gun violence

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A small Heartland community has a new store in town, but the meaning behind the business is more than just the items on the shelf.

Almost nine months ago, 18-year-old Kerigan Mullins was shot and killed in front of her home in Portageville. Now her father is keeping her memory alive.

The love between a father and a daughter is a bond that cannot be broken.

“She was actually my only lifeline,” said Richard Mullins.

“You know she made me the person I am today,” he continued.

Mullins is talking about his daughter, Kerigan.

“She was just intelligent, amazing person and taken from us far to soon. She had so much life ahead of her,” he said.

But for Richard, Kerigan’s memory will live on with Portageville’s new store, Kerigan’s Closet.

It’s a clothing store, with a touch of Kerigan in every corner.

“My goal is 20 years from now they’re still saying her name in California, Vermont, something I can do, something to get it to where her name is constantly ringing,” he said.

From custom t-shirt making to Nike clothes to Air Jordan shoes, there’s a little bit of everything.

“Her friends whenever she passed, I see the hurt, you know, another reason why I opened the store is so they could drive by and just smile. I mean that is big. Whether I lose everything I got trying to make them smile I’m willing to do it,” he said.

And while Richard said it hasn’t been easy, he hasn’t done it alone.

“I think it’s Kerigan. It’s like ‘hey, you got to get this done’ because she just sends signs all the time like ‘I got you. You’re not alone’,” he said.

He said Kerigan is his light and it’s not going to dim anytime soon.

“She’d tell me ‘keep going, keep going, don’t stop.’ That’s who she is and I probably won’t stop,” he said.

So, one step at a time, Kerigan will always be remembered

“Every day is a struggle, but every day of my life has something to do with Kerigan and it will never end,” he said.

Richard said he is thankful for the overwhelming support he has received from the community.

Kerigan’s Closet is located on East Main Street in Portageville. For more information about the store visit its Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.