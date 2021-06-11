Judge pauses loan forgiveness program for farmers of color

Energy Alert
Conservative law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed suit in April on behalf of 12 farmers from Wisconsin, Minnesota, South Dakota, Missouri, Iowa, Arkansas, Oregon and Kentucky.
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A federal judge has halted a loan forgiveness program for farmers of color in response to a lawsuit alleging the program discriminates against white farmers.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports U.S. District Judge William Griesbach in Milwaukee issued a temporary restraining order Thursday suspending the program from President Joe Biden’ administration for socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers. The program pays up to 120% of direct or guaranteed farm loan balances for Black, American Indian, Hispanic, Asian American or Pacific Islander farmers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

