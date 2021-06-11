June 11: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Friday, June 11. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headline

Hit-or-miss thunderstorms are expected on an otherwise hot and humid Friday.

Take plenty of breaks and drink lots of water as the “feels like” temperature sits at 100°F all afternoon long.

A chance of storms continues close to midnight, especially for our western counties.

Looking ahead to this weekend, steamy summer weather continues with only a handful of pop-up storms.

Next week looks a bit drier but just as hot.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

News Headlines

Fed up with people trashing their town, leaders in one Region 8 city are cracking down on illegal dumping.

A month after storms tore through, people along a busy stretch of highway are still trying to clean up and get back to business.

Just one day before he was to head to prison, a murderer died in the county lockup. Now investigators want to know why.

