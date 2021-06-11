Energy Alert
KION Pediatric celebrates second anniversary

Kids enjoyed different games at KIONPALOOZA
Kids enjoyed different games at KIONPALOOZA(KAIT)
By Imani Williams
Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - KION Pediatric held a party Friday for kids in Jonesboro and everything was free.

They celebrated their second anniversary with a KIONPALOOZA.

They celebrated with water slides, face painting, music. food. free haircuts, and a silent auction.

The clinic wanted to show the community their passion for the future generation of Jonesboro.

“We’re are trying to reach out to the community. We want to let everybody know in the community that we are here for the children. So everything is free today,” says Vieona Payne, office manager at the clinic.

All the proceeds from the silent auction went to the Everlasting Knowledge Academy, also known as EKA.

EKA is a non-profit that brings the young and older generation together in various activities.

