Lane closures expected with highway improvements

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Motorists who travel one Northeast Arkansas highway should expect a few delays as construction work begins.

Beginning Monday, June 14, the Arkansas Department of Transportation will reduce traffic to one lane to make improvements to Highway 18 from Jonesboro to Lake City.

Crews will begin working on Highway 18 between Nestle Road and Lake City on Monday, June 14.

The construction, which should take about three weeks to complete, will require temporary lane closures between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. weekdays and Saturdays.

For more travel information, visit IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.

