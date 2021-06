WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A late-night house fire had Walnut Ridge fire crews busy around midnight.

That fire happened at a home in the 100 block of West Hill Street. Walnut Ridge Fire Chief Chris Jones says that nobody was home and there were no injures.

The home is considered a total loss. There is no word on what caused the fire and right now, there is no investigation.

