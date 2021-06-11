Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

NY Times: Trump DOJ investigated House Dems, seized data

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other top Democrats called for an investigation on Thursday after The New York Times reported that the Justice Department under President Donald Trump seized the communications data of members of the House Intelligence Committee.

“The news about the politicization of the Trump Administration Justice Department is harrowing,” Pelosi, D-Calif., said in a statement. “These actions appear to be yet another egregious assault on our democracy waged by the former president.”

The Times reported Thursday that the DOJ subpoenaed Apple for data from at least two committee members, as well as aides and family members, in 2017 and 2018. The Times report anonymously cited committee officials and two other people briefed on the inquiry.

Among those whose records were seized was California Rep. Adam Schiff, then the top Democrat on the committee.

Schiff, now the panel’s chair, said in a statement Thursday night: “Though we were informed by the Department in May that this investigation is closed, I believe more answers are needed, which is why I believe the Inspector General should investigate this and other cases that suggest the weaponization of law enforcement by a corrupt president.”

The Times reported that the subpoenas came as the DOJ was trying to hunt down the sources of leaks that had led to news stories about contacts between Trump associates and Russia.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aliyah Tytaunia Patton, 23, Jonesboro was arrested Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of...
Woman accused of murder in infant’s death
If you can identify the suspect, call CrimeStoppers at 935-STOP (7867).
JPD releases video of bank robbery
Anyone with information regarding this event is encouraged to call the JPD or Crimestoppers at...
JPD arrests 2 in connection with late-night shooting
It took a jury two hours to find a Lawrence County man guilty of raping an 8-month-old baby.
Man convicted of raping 8-month-old baby
She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it

Latest News

FILE - This photo from Thursday July 30, 2020, shows cardboard cutouts of fans in seats during...
Judge rejects effort to return MLB All-Star Game to Georgia
Un programa especial sobre el COVID-19.
El secretario de salud de Arkansas dice que se deben de vacunar
Walton family sets $1M fund for LGBT Groups
Walton family sets up $1M fund for LGBT groups in Arkansas
Animal control expanding
Jonesboro Animal Control working to renovate and expand