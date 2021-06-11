Remains of Confederate general and wife removed from Memphis park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The remains of Nathan Bedford Forrest and his wife, Mary Ann Montgomery, have been removed from a Memphis park.

At a news conference Friday, Memphis Greenspace President Van Turner said the Confederate general’s remains were discovered around 9 a.m. this past Monday. It’s not clear when they were exhumed.

Lee Millar, with the Sons of Confederate Veterans, which is funding the relocation process, said the remains are in an undisclosed location. They will eventually be transferred to a Confederate museum in middle Tennessee.

Large blocks of granite that until recently sat above the remains of a Confederate general were removed Friday from Health Sciences Park.

Work began last week disassembling the pedestal and plaza above Forrest’s and his wife’s remains in Memphis’ medical district. The pedestal was erected in 1904 atop the burial site of Forrest and his wife, Mary Ann Montgomery. A monument dedicated to the former KKK leader was removed from the park in 2017.

