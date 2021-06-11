Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Reverend shares why Pride Month is important, LGBTQ youth at increased risk for suicide and trafficking

By Hannah Campbell
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - June is Pride Month, dedicated to celebrating the LGBTQ+ community and standing up for equal rights. A few locals share why the month is important.

“We remember a lot of the struggles that the LGBTQ community had to go through to get any sort of acceptance in common culture,” said Rev. Kevin Gore, director of communications for Northeast Arkansas Pride.

Rev. Gore, who is the Rector for St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, says that living in the South, sometimes it’s harder for LGBTQ+ people to find support.

“Conservative religious ideology, I think, in this particular region of the South, and that tends to be what folks grow up with, it tends to be their paradigm, and they get into a situation where they don’t know there is anything else,” said Gore.

Gore has a message for people who say being a Christian and supporting LGBTQ+ people don’t mix.

“One interpretation of the gospel is not the only interpretation. Jesus’s whole message has everything to do with grace and love and forgiveness, and reconciliation,” said Gore.

Gore says acceptance is especially important for mental health.

Every 45 seconds in the United States, an LGBTQ youth attempts suicide, and they do that because they’re not supported, so it doesn’t take a lot of support,” said Gore. “One adult in the life of an LGBTQ youth who is supportive reduces that by 40 percent, reduces the risk of suicide.”

Hope Found of Northeast Arkansas says that lack of support is why LGBTQ+ youth are at a higher risk of being trafficked because they are often alienated from their family and even kicked out of their home.

“All of those types of vulnerabilities make them more susceptible to the tricks and lures of a trafficker, tricks and lures such as love or protection,” said Megan Brown, executive director for Hope Found of NEA.

Gore says the best way the community can help is just to be kind.

“When you approach another person, maybe you don’t agree with or understand with the way that they are by recognizing their humanity and ask questions,” said Gore. “Be willing to listen to what they have to say, be willing to offer them the same respect you would anyone else.”

For more on resources from NEA Pride, click here.

For more on resources from Hope Found of NEA, click here.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aliyah Tytaunia Patton, 23, Jonesboro was arrested Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of...
Woman accused of murder in infant’s death
If you can identify the suspect, call CrimeStoppers at 935-STOP (7867).
JPD releases video of bank robbery
She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Anyone with information regarding this event is encouraged to call the JPD or Crimestoppers at...
JPD arrests 2 in connection with late-night shooting
Marco Clark, 37, of Jonesboro died early Wednesday at a local hospital after having stomach and...
Man convicted of capital murder dies

Latest News

The city of Gosnell has resorted to placing a camera in one neighborhood known for illegal...
Gosnell cracking down on illegal dumping
Un programa especial sobre el COVID-19.
El secretario de salud de Arkansas dice que se deben de vacunar
Walton family sets $1M fund for LGBT Groups
Walton family sets up $1M fund for LGBT groups in Arkansas
Animal control expanding
Jonesboro Animal Control working to renovate and expand