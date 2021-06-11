Energy Alert
Singing principal dazzles with ‘I Will Always Love You’ at graduation

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(CNN) – A North Carolina principal dazzled this year’s graduating class by channeling Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You.”

Marcus Gause, principal of Andrews High School in High Point, North Carolina, said he sings at graduation every year but had a special connection to the Class of 2021.

“This class was my first year, they were freshmen my first year in,” Gause said.

According to the singing principal, the song echoed the sentiments of all the faculty after a unique and challenging year.

Hey Al Gore land — y’all got reach. And Dollywood Dolly Parton Simon Cowell America's Got Talent This video of one of our principals singing Dolly Whitney style to his students at graduation is pure gold. Help me spread this further. It’s traveling but you all can give it a boost! I don’t have to tell you how emotional these graduations have been. Help me show them some love. Andrews H.S. High Point NC. Principal Dr. Marcus Gause

Posted by Winston McGregor on Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

