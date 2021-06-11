Energy Alert
Southern Paramedic hosting a fan drive to keep people cool this summer

Paramedics want to prevent heat caused emergencies
By Imani Williams
Updated: 23 minutes ago
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) -As temperatures continue to rise, we are all looking for shade or going inside to cool down.

One Northeast Arkansas ambulance service is working to help those that don’t have that option.

It was a hot and humid day Friday and Southern Paramedic is taking action before community members get too hot this summer.

“Heat exhaustion and heat stroke is common in this region and unfortunately you have the elderly, the ill, and the children that it is most dangerous for and they sometimes go all summer without no way to get cooled off,” says Michael Drost, community relations manager for Southern Paramedic.

Southern Paramedic serves areas across Northeast Arkansas in emergencies.

This summer, they want to prevent some of those emergencies from happening. So, they are hosting a summer fan drive.

“Somebody starts getting a heat stroke or heat exhaustion it starts messing with the metabolism in their body and when you get hot it can fry the brain,” says Drost.

They see a number of heat exhaustion and heat stroke cases each summer.

The ambulance service are asking people to donate box fans to people in the community who would usually go the entire summer without air.

The drive is going on right now until July 10.

Locations

There are multiple drop-off locations for the fans. You can drop them off at the following locations:

  • Brinkley - 1100 N. Main St.
  • Brinkley office - 1306 S. Main St.
  • Carlisle - 303 S. Court St.
  • Hazen - 105 S. Livermore St.
  • Lonoke -120 Reynolds St.
  • Stuttgart - 711 N. College St.
  • Ward - 920 Payton St.
  • Wynne - 699 N. Falls Blvd.
  • (East Carroll County Locations)
  • Berryville - 607 Eureka Ave.
  • Green Forest - 202 Sparky Ct.

You can also email mdrost@southernparamedic.com to send the name and address of a person or family in need of a fan.

