Thieves target county highway department

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Add the Craighead County Highway Department to the growing list of catalytic converter theft victims.

A county worker reported Thursday morning that someone cut the chain-link fence surrounding the department’s parking lot at 2800 Moore Rd. in Jonesboro.

Once inside, according to the preliminary police report, the thieves stole the catalytic converters from two Ford F-250 pickup trucks.

The value of the automotive parts was placed at $1,500 each. Damage to the fence was estimated at $200.

In the past year, the Jonesboro Police Department has reported dozens of such thefts.

Last month, someone cut through a wall at a locked storage building housing city-owned vehicles and removed the catalytic converters from five vehicles, including a Mercedes-Benz SUV.

Anyone with any information on any of these thefts should call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.