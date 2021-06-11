Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Thieves target county highway department

Add the Craighead County Highway Department to the growing list of catalytic converter theft...
Add the Craighead County Highway Department to the growing list of catalytic converter theft victims.(NBC12)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Add the Craighead County Highway Department to the growing list of catalytic converter theft victims.

A county worker reported Thursday morning that someone cut the chain-link fence surrounding the department’s parking lot at 2800 Moore Rd. in Jonesboro.

Once inside, according to the preliminary police report, the thieves stole the catalytic converters from two Ford F-250 pickup trucks.

The value of the automotive parts was placed at $1,500 each. Damage to the fence was estimated at $200.

In the past year, the Jonesboro Police Department has reported dozens of such thefts.

Last month, someone cut through a wall at a locked storage building housing city-owned vehicles and removed the catalytic converters from five vehicles, including a Mercedes-Benz SUV.

Anyone with any information on any of these thefts should call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aliyah Tytaunia Patton, 23, Jonesboro was arrested Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of...
Woman accused of murder in infant’s death
She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Marco Clark, 37, of Jonesboro died early Wednesday at a local hospital after having stomach and...
Man convicted of capital murder dies
If you can identify the suspect, call CrimeStoppers at 935-STOP (7867).
JPD releases video of bank robbery
Police respond to a fatal shooting inside a Royal West Palm Beach, Fla., Publix on Thursday.
Man kills woman, child, himself at Florida supermarket

Latest News

Motorists who travel one Northeast Arkansas highway should expect a few delays as construction...
Lane closures expected with highway improvements
TDOT to halt roadwork on I-55 at Crump Interchange Friday
A Portageville, Missouri family opens a store in memory of their daughter.
Heartland family opens store in memory of daughter killed by gun violence
A Portageville, Missouri family opened a store in memory of their daughter, Kerigan, who died...
Heartland family opens store in memory of daughter killed by gun violence