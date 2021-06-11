Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Two guests on cruise test positive for coronavirus

Two people returning from a trip on a cruise ship have tested positive for COVID-19.
Two people returning from a trip on a cruise ship have tested positive for COVID-19.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two people returning from a trip on a cruise ship have tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials said the two shared a room on the Celebrity Millennium.

The cruise line said they don’t have any symptoms and are currently in isolation.

The two tested positive during a required end-of-cruise test.

Earlier this week, the parent company of Celebrity Cruise Lines, Royal Caribbean Group, tweeted the Millennium was the first ship to sail with guests from North America.

All passengers and crew were fully vaccinated prior to the trip, which set sail from Saint Maarten on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aliyah Tytaunia Patton, 23, Jonesboro was arrested Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of...
Woman accused of murder in infant’s death
She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Marco Clark, 37, of Jonesboro died early Wednesday at a local hospital after having stomach and...
Man convicted of capital murder dies
Police respond to a fatal shooting inside a Royal West Palm Beach, Fla., Publix on Thursday.
Man kills woman, child, himself at Florida supermarket
If you can identify the suspect, call CrimeStoppers at 935-STOP (7867).
JPD releases video of bank robbery

Latest News

FBI Director Chris Wray discusses the rise in hate crimes.
FBI investigating most hate crimes in 5 years
A Portageville, Missouri family opens a store in memory of their daughter.
Heartland family opens store in memory of daughter killed by gun violence
FILE - In this file photo from Wednesday Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters beset a police barrier...
Ex-police chief, 5 others charged in Capitol riot conspiracy
A Portageville, Missouri family opened a store in memory of their daughter, Kerigan, who died...
Heartland family opens store in memory of daughter killed by gun violence
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Joe Biden chat at the beach on Thursday ahead of a...
G-7 nations gather to pledge 1 billion vaccine doses for world