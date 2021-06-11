U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closes swimming beach on Table Rock Lake

NEAR SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KY3) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closed a popular swimming beach on Table Rock Lake after tests showed high levels of E. coli.

The Stone County Health Department conducted testing at Campbell Point near Shell Knob. Officials posted signs on the beach recommending no swimming because of the high bacteria levels. Once bacteria levels are within the acceptable range, the swim beach will reopen.

Campbell Point sits along the White River Arm of Table Rock Lake.

