Carter & Pascoe wrap up NCAA Outdoor Track & Field championships

Bennett Pascoe and Eron Carter complete participation in the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field...
Bennett Pascoe and Eron Carter complete participation in the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field championships
By Matthew Schwartz
Updated: 1 hour ago
Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics

EUGENE, Ore. (6/11/21) – A historic season for Arkansas State track and field ended Friday night at Hayward Field, as A-State’s Bennett Pascoe and Eron Carter closed out the year with All-American laurels.

Pascoe competed in the 3000m steeplechase final, placing 11th to earn a second-team nod, while Carter placed 22nd in the discus to take honorable mention honors. In doing so, they become the 50th and 51st men’s outdoor All-Americans in program history.

The Conway, Arkansas, native finished in 8:42.37 and was A-State’s first track All-American since Jaylen Bacon in 2018. He continued to make history as the first distance All-American in program history.

In the discus final, Eron Carter battled back after a pair of fouls to toss the implement 52.03m (170-8.0), closing out a stellar season in which he took silver at the Sun Belt Conference Championships before qualifying for the NCAA Championships by finishing ninth in the region.

NEXT UP

Pascoe’s season on the track is not quite done, as he qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials on Wednesday in the steeplechase semifinals. He joins A-State alums and fellow automatic qualifiers Sharika Nelvis (100m hurdles) and Caitland Smith (100m, 200m) back in Eugene June 18-27, with hopes of making the Olympic team.

