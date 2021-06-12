Hot and Humid the Rest of the Weekend

Not as many storms today though a few still remain possible around sunset. Heavy rain, lightning the main threats. Highs once again in the 90s on Sunday despite a cold front bringing in lower humidity. It’ll actually feel like the air temperature starting on Monday. A shower or two remain possible, but rain chances get pushed out by the front as well. No rain expected for much of the workweek. Even with the drop in humidity, afternoon temperatures remain in the upper 80s and low 90s. There’s a 40% chance of a tropical depression developing in the southern Gulf of Mexico over the next 5 days. Whether it’s organized or not, eventually, tropical moisture makes it to the US. A series of cold fronts look to keep most of that near the coast and away from Arkansas.

