Jonesboro couple receives late anniversary gift

A Jonesboro man created a Lego portrait for his neighbors for their anniversary
A Lego portrait was delayed for six months due to shortage
By Monae Stevens
Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Lego shortage caused an anniversary gift to be delivered six months later to a Jonesboro couple, who celebrated 50 years in December 2020.

Becky Wing says she was having a Lego portrait of her and her husband commissioned by their neighbor, Jonesboro High School Art Teacher David Leggett.

“I knew every year he had his Art III students do a Lego self-portrait as one of their projects,” Wing said.

Leggett said he did not hesitate to start the project, but he had trouble getting more pieces ordered in the United States.

“It took a little while to find some of the colors I needed at a good enough price,” Leggett said.

Leggett mentioned he had to order from different places to get the right colors for the portrait.

Wing says she was not worried, knowing the pandemic and the Christmas holiday slowed everything down.

“It was all worth waiting for,” she said.

Even six months later, Gene Wing says he was still pleasantly surprised at the gift.

“It brought me closer to her to think of a unique gift like that,” Gene Wing said.

The Wings and Leggett agree the experience made their bond stronger.

