Jonesboro gym holds hero workout for fallen police officer

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Saturday was the fourth anniversary of Newport Police Lieutenant Patrick Weatherford’s death after he was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Griffin Training Center in Jonesboro honored his legacy, with a hero workout.

In attendance were Weatherford’s wife and fellow officers.

Callie Talley, the co-founder of the gym and the Arkansas Code 3 Response Foundation, says this hero workout has a special connection to her.

“Patrick’s funeral was actually the first-ever police officer funeral I ever attended,” Talley said. “And it was just a mind-blowing experience, it was devastating. So, this one meant more to me, it was the first hero workout we ever wrote. We took every piece of something that was meaningful to him: his badge number, his years of service, and the date he was killed and found a way to honor him.”

This was the second year Talley and her husband, Trent, held a hero workout for Lt. Weatherford.

They hold other hero workouts for fallen officers from around the state, to raise money for wounded and fallen officers, and their families.

