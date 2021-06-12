Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Jonesboro police investigate armed robbery at Bill’s Cost-Plus on Hilltop

Jonesboro police responded to an armed robbery Saturday evening at Bill's Cost-Plus on Hilltop.
Jonesboro police responded to an armed robbery Saturday evening at Bill's Cost-Plus on Hilltop.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 12, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery at Bill’s Cost-Plus in the Hilltop area of town, according to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant.

Officers got a call around 6:20 p.m. Saturday about the robbery.

Details are scarce but police are investigating.

However, police said the suspect left the scene in a passenger car headed toward the Brookland area.

Region 8 News spoke with the worker who was confronted by the suspect. He said he was okay and has had time to calm down.

Anyone with information on the robbery can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Marco Clark, 37, of Jonesboro died early Wednesday at a local hospital after having stomach and...
Man convicted of capital murder dies
Aliyah Tytaunia Patton, 23, Jonesboro was arrested Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of...
$5 million bond set for woman for murder in infant’s death
It took a jury two hours to find a Lawrence County man guilty of raping an 8-month-old baby.
Man convicted of raping 8-month-old baby
An Arkansas State Trooper is being sued for allegedly causing a pregnant driver's vehicle to...
Arkansas trooper sued after pregnant driver’s vehicle flips following PIT maneuver

Latest News

Local pharmacy partners with NAACP
Woodsprings Pharmacy, Craighead NAACP hold vaccine clinic
Hero's workout honors Lt. Patrick Weatherford
Jonesboro gym holds hero workout for fallen police officer
Region 8 News at 6 6/12/21
Three people face residential burglary charges after someone noticed a vehicle in the area and...
Three arrested in Baxter Co. burglary case