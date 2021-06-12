Jonesboro police investigate armed robbery at Bill’s Cost-Plus on Hilltop

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery at Bill’s Cost-Plus in the Hilltop area of town, according to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant.

Officers got a call around 6:20 p.m. Saturday about the robbery.

Details are scarce but police are investigating.

An armed robbery was reported at Bill’s Cost-Plus on Hilltop in the past hour. The store is open and officers on the scene couldn’t share anything on the ID of the suspect. Last information was that the suspect was driving toward Brookland on HWY 49. @Region8News pic.twitter.com/DJr4sSwTi5 — Bradley Brewer (@BradBrewerKAIT) June 12, 2021

However, police said the suspect left the scene in a passenger car headed toward the Brookland area.

Region 8 News spoke with the worker who was confronted by the suspect. He said he was okay and has had time to calm down.

Anyone with information on the robbery can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

