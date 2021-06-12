Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man sentenced to 25 years in rape case

(Source: Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)
(Source: Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)(Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 12, 2021 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County man was given a 25-year prison sentence after a jury convicted him of five counts of rape involving a child, prosecutors said Saturday.

According to a media release from 2nd Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman, Santiago Vasquez Jr., 41, of Paragould was on trial this week in Greene County Circuit Court in the rape case.

Vasquez was arrested by Paragould police in 2019. Authorities said at the time that the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline received a report in late 2018 about Vasquez touching a child inappropriately.

“In late 2018, the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline received a report about this victim. Several days after this report, a forensic interview of the child revealed at least five separate incidents that, under the Arkansas Criminal Code, constituted rape,” Chrestman said.

Chrestman said in the media release that the jury convicted Vasquez and that Circuit Judge Pam Honeycutt followed the jury’s recommendation, setting the 25-year sentence.

Chrestman also said prosecutors, Paragould police and authorities in Missouri played a key role in the investigation, leading to the conviction.

“Once again, (Deputy Prosecutor Robert) Thompson and (Deputy Prosecutor Adam) Butler have demonstrated their commitment to Greene County and the protection of its children. I couldn’t be more pleased with their work and continued willingness to serve,” Chrestman said.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Marco Clark, 37, of Jonesboro died early Wednesday at a local hospital after having stomach and...
Man convicted of capital murder dies
Aliyah Tytaunia Patton, 23, Jonesboro was arrested Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of...
$5 million bond set for woman for murder in infant’s death
An Arkansas State Trooper is being sued for allegedly causing a pregnant driver's vehicle to...
Arkansas trooper sued after pregnant driver’s vehicle flips following PIT maneuver
It took a jury two hours to find a Lawrence County man guilty of raping an 8-month-old baby.
Man convicted of raping 8-month-old baby

Latest News

A series of storms Friday evening caused power outages in Baxter, Izard and Fulton counties,...
Storms bring power outages in Baxter, Fulton and Izard counties
Residents say this is the first step to reviving healthcare in the area.
Much-needed hospital expected to be completed within two years
A Lego portrait was delayed for six months due to shortage
Jonesboro couple receives late anniversary gift
The University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture is continuing to pursue the Pine Tree...
U of A pursues Pine Tree land sale, despite laws in place, lawmakers’ opposition