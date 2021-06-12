Much-needed hospital expected to be completed within two years

KENNETT, MO. (KAIT) - The city of Kennett held a deed signing ceremony Friday where they purchased the land that housed the city’s only hospital that closed in 2018. Residents say this is the first step to reviving healthcare in the area.

“This is probably one of the more important things that have happened in Kennett in a long time,” said Stan Morris, consultant for Main Street Health Ventures.

The old building will be torn down and replaced with a new 49-bed urgent care and emergency facility.

Mayor Dr. Chancellor Wayne says this will make the city safer by giving people a quicker and easier place to access emergency care, something people haven’t had in three years.

“Here, just a month and a half ago, my daughter needed emergency care. We ended up having to go all the way to Jonesboro for it. That’s an hour’s drive,” said Wayne. “It would be a whole lot nicer to have driven four minutes across town and have the emergency care done here.”

Morris says he had a similar situation where he had to be transported out of town.

“Couple of weeks ago, I had to end up being in an ambulance to a neighboring hospital, and during that trip, they had three calls,” said Morris. “They couldn’t go to them because they were hauling me to Paragould, so that’s how it’s going to help.”

The entire project will cost around $30 million and is being funded through money raised from Main Street Health Ventures.

The new hospital will create 150 to 200 jobs.

Mayor Wayne says they don’t have a timeline yet but hope to get the project completed within the next two years.

