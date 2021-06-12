One dead after boating crash in Ripley Co.

Energy Alert
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 12, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RIPLEY CO., Mo. (KAIT) - A Southeast Missouri man died Friday in a boating accident on Holland Lane near Doniphan, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Teddy B. McCombs, 61, of Neelyville was on a 1967 Quach boat around 12:45 p.m. Friday when the boat started taking on water.

McCombs entered the water and was unable to remain on surface, the report noted.

