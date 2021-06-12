Storms bring power outages in Baxter, Fulton and Izard counties

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - A series of storms Friday evening caused power outages in Baxter and Fulton counties, according to North Arkansas Electric.

The utility reported nearly 7,300 customers in the Mountain Home and Salem areas were without power.

The storms arrived in the area and caused about 2,000 customers to be without power by 9:40 p.m., company officials said on Twitter.

