Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Storms bring power outages in Baxter, Fulton and Izard counties

A series of storms Friday evening caused power outages in Baxter and Fulton counties, according...
A series of storms Friday evening caused power outages in Baxter and Fulton counties, according to North Arkansas Electric.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - A series of storms Friday evening caused power outages in Baxter and Fulton counties, according to North Arkansas Electric.

The utility reported nearly 7,300 customers in the Mountain Home and Salem areas were without power.

The storms arrived in the area and caused about 2,000 customers to be without power by 9:40 p.m., company officials said on Twitter.

Weather

Watch the latest forecasts on KAIT-TV at 4:30-7 a.m., Midday at 11 a.m., News at 5, 6, and 10 p.m. on KAIT-ABC & KAIT-NBC. Newscasts are available over the air, on cable & satellite where available, on kait8.com, on the Region 8 News mobile app for smartphones and tablets (to install or update the news app search KAIT in your mobile marketplace).

-OTT watch Region 8 News from any device by downloading the Region 8 News app, the Region 8 Weather app, the Region 8 News Roku channel, or on the Region 8 News on Amazon Firestick.

- Follow the Region 8 StormTEAM on social media:

FACEBOOK:

TWITTER:

For the latest power outages, or to report an outage in your area:

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Marco Clark, 37, of Jonesboro died early Wednesday at a local hospital after having stomach and...
Man convicted of capital murder dies
Aliyah Tytaunia Patton, 23, Jonesboro was arrested Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of...
$5 million bond set for woman for murder in infant’s death
If you can identify the suspect, call CrimeStoppers at 935-STOP (7867).
JPD releases video of bank robbery
Police respond to a fatal shooting inside a Royal West Palm Beach, Fla., Publix on Thursday.
Man kills woman, child, himself at Florida supermarket

Latest News

A Lego portrait was delayed for six months due to shortage
Jonesboro couple receives late anniversary gift
Residents say this is the first step to reviving healthcare in the area.
Much-needed hospital expected to be completed within two years
Kids enjoyed different games at KIONPALOOZA
KION Pediatric celebrates second anniversary
Cost and effectiveness are two of the major concerns regarding Aduhelm, the drug designed to...
Alzheimer’s Arkansas: FDA approving drug provides hope, but is concerning