Three arrested in Baxter Co. burglary case

Three people face residential burglary charges after someone noticed a vehicle in the area and...
Three people face residential burglary charges after someone noticed a vehicle in the area and that a man had pried open the door to the house with a shovel, Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery said Saturday. (Source: KAIT-TV - FILE)((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Updated: 13 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - Three people face residential burglary charges after someone noticed a vehicle in the area and that a man had pried open the door to the house with a shovel, Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery said Saturday.

Staci L. Smith, 33, of Mountain Home, Michael P. Howard, 40, of White Hall and Christina M. Walters, 39, of Mountain Home was arrested Saturday after the call about the burglary on Clay Mountain Lane.

The person also told police that two women were with the man, authorities said.

Deputies went to the area and saw a gold Mercury sedan in the driveway. From there, they started questioning Smith, Walters, and Howard, Montgomery said in a media release.

However, Howard took off running into nearby woods and was later arrested.

Deputies later found bags and items reportedly from the house inside the vehicle.

“Once inside, deputies found that doors and drawers were open, and boxes were in the process of being filled. The vehicle belonged to Howard,” Montgomery said.

In addition to residential burglary, Howard was arrested on suspicion of fleeing on foot and being a habitual offender.

A $25,000 bond was set for Smith, Howard and Walters, who will be arraigned in Baxter County Circuit Court later this month.

