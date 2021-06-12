Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Walt Disney World to drop mask requirements for vaccinated guests

Starting Tuesday, vaccinated guests at Walt Disney World in Orlando will no longer be required...
Starting Tuesday, vaccinated guests at Walt Disney World in Orlando will no longer be required to wear face coverings in most areas.(Source: Walt Disney World, CNN)
By CNN staff
Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More smiles will soon be visible at the place that bills itself as “The Most Magical Place on Earth!”

Starting Tuesday, vaccinated guests at Walt Disney World in Orlando will no longer be required to wear face coverings in most areas.

Visitors will not have to show proof of vaccination.

The mask policy follows Orange County’s revised COVID-19 guidelines, which lifted all local mask recommendations on June 5.

Disney still expects guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor areas.

The theme park is also relaxing physical distancing guidelines, although it says some attractions may still have limited capacity or be temporarily closed.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Marco Clark, 37, of Jonesboro died early Wednesday at a local hospital after having stomach and...
Man convicted of capital murder dies
Aliyah Tytaunia Patton, 23, Jonesboro was arrested Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of...
$5 million bond set for woman for murder in infant’s death
An Arkansas State Trooper is being sued for allegedly causing a pregnant driver's vehicle to...
Arkansas trooper sued after pregnant driver’s vehicle flips following PIT maneuver
It took a jury two hours to find a Lawrence County man guilty of raping an 8-month-old baby.
Man convicted of raping 8-month-old baby

Latest News

Investigators were looking into what sparked the shooting and weren’t able to get a detailed...
Police: Attacker wounds 13 in Austin shooting and escapes
Investigators were looking into what sparked the shooting and weren’t able to get a detailed...
13 shot in downtown Austin, Texas
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II watches a ceremony to mark her official birthday at Windsor...
After charming leaders, Queen Elizabeth sits back for parade on official birthday
Clockwise from left, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron,...
Biden to urge G-7 leaders to call out, compete with China