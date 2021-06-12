Woodsprings Pharmacy, Craighead NAACP hold vaccine clinic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County NAACP partnered with Woodsprings Pharmacy, to help spread the word and provide vaccines to those in Jonesboro.

The clinic was held inside the Parker Park Community Center from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Pharmacist Dylan Dulaney said partnering with the NAACP was a great opportunity, due to how close the organization is with the local community.

Dulaney also is stressing how the virus’s ability to mutate is a big reason to get vaccinated.

“As the virus spreads into the community for long periods of time, it does what viruses do best, and that’s change,” Dulaney said. “And we are seeing that with what seems to be like a new variant on a monthly basis.”

The pharmacy will be back at the community center on July 3 to give out second doses.

However, if you are wanting the first dose, those will be an opportunity as well.

