Blytheville police investigate shooting incidents over weekend

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville police are investigating a series of shooting incidents this weekend in which some of the incidents may be connected, according to Police Chief Ross Thompson.

The five incidents happened between Friday night and early Saturday morning.

The first incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Hearn.

About an hour later, the second incident happened in the 1000 block of Holly, while the third incident happened around 11:50 p.m. in the 800 block of Howard.

A fourth incident happened around 1 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Scott Street and the fifth incident happened around 4 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Holly.

Thompson said there were few reports of property damage and no one was injured.

However, Thompson said witnesses have been uncooperative with people not being forthcoming with information about the cases.

Anyone with information on the incidents can call Blytheville police CID at 870-763-4411.

