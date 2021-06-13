Hundreds gather to support Christie Matthews through bowling tournament

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Over 100 people gathered at the Hijinx Bowling Alley Sunday afternoon for a bowling tournament with proceeds going toward Christie Matthews, and her fight against cancer.

Christie Matthews was diagnosed with multiple myeloma earlier this year and as a beloved person within the Jonesboro community, it’s no surprise that Hijinx was packed to support her.

Officials say 33 teams signed up for the event, and more were still calling about wanting to participate, well after the slots filled up.

One team that had no trouble getting in, was “Christie’s Tribe”, a group of her best friends.

“Just being able to see how many different people, from different walks of life,” said Marya Langford. “Everyone has a connection: whether it’s to Christie, or to this region, or to people who are going through the same thing. We are all out here just doing something we love and spending time and supporting each other.”

The official number hasn’t been finalized yet, but Amber Jones from Hijinx said that well over $3,000 has been raised to help support Matthews and her medical expenses.

Donations to help are still being taken and you can support Matthews by contacting the Jonesboro Radio Group.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.