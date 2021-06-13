Lower Humidity Moves in by Monday

A weak cold front continues to bring in lower humidity overnight and into Monday. It’ll actually feel like the air temperature starting on Monday, but that doesn’t mean it’ll be any cooler. Dry air will still lead to highs in the low 90s most days. Rain chances take a break this week except for one or two isolated showers mid-week. There’s a 50% chance of a tropical depression developing in the southern Gulf of Mexico over the next 5 days. Whether the system is organized or not, eventually, tropical moisture makes it to the US. A series of cold fronts look to keep most of that near the coast and away from Arkansas, but it will be close. We’ll have to watch the track closely. Any tropical influence to Arkansas comes June 20-22.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.