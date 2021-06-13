Police increase presence on Butler County roads

Poplar Bluff, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are doubling down this weekend, near Brick Off Road Park in efforts to keep congestion at a minimum and prevent dangerous driving on the highway.

“We want people to go out there and have a good time and enjoy it but do it responsibly,” Sgt. Clark Parrott said.

Crowds of people make their way to Bricks off Road Park, for its “Trucks gone wild” event. Parrott said there’s concern the extra traffic in the area could make nearby roads dangerous.

“So, you have traffic coming from a 4-lane road down to a 2-lane road, to a state lettered road, onto a gravel road, trying to get into a private off-road park,” Parrott said.

In 2015, Parrott explained two people were involved in incidents near the park that left one of them dead, and the other paralyzed from the neck down.

To help prevent this from happening again, the Missouri State Highway Patrol is conducting a hazardous moving operation looking for aggressive driving, speeding, and criminal activity.

“One of the things we encourage people to do is to pay attention to what they are doing while they are driving,” Parrott said.

Parrott said fatalities on roads increased 4% during the pandemic. He recommends to buckle up, drive at speed limit, and have designated driver if you are drinking.

“We need to understand that our most important task is operating our vehicle in a safe manner,” Parrott said.

Terry Dillon comes to the park every year for the event. He said he’s only seen people be respectful of others on roads and to those who live nearby, especially when I come to drinking.

“Everyone that are intoxicated that I see, stay inside the park only people who are sober go into town, that I see,” Dillon said.

Parrot encourages people, take an ounce of grace and a big dose of patience, as they hit roadways.

The event will conclude Sunday at Bricks Off Road Park

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.