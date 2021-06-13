Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Railroad crossings to be blocked soon in Osceola, police say

Osceola police said on social media that they got word from BNSF about the change.
Osceola police said on social media that they got word from BNSF about the change.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - The majority of the railroad crossings in one area town will soon be blocked, police said Sunday.

Osceola police said on social media that they got word from BNSF about the change.

Attention all Oscoela residents: We just received word from BNSF that the railroad crossings throughout Oscoela will be...

Posted by Osceola Police Department on Sunday, June 13, 2021

“We just received word from BNSF that the railroad crossings throughout Osceola will be blocked soon. The only crossing that will remain passable will be N61 at North Pearl,” Osceola police said. “BNSF could not give us a timeframe, we do not know how long this will last.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police responded to an armed robbery Saturday evening at Bill's Cost-Plus on Hilltop.
One in custody after armed robbery at Bill’s Cost-Plus on Hilltop, police say
Marco Clark, 37, of Jonesboro died early Wednesday at a local hospital after having stomach and...
Man convicted of capital murder dies
Residents say this is the first step to reviving healthcare in the area.
Much-needed hospital expected to be completed within two years
(Source: Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)
Man sentenced to 25 years in rape case
It took a jury two hours to find a Lawrence County man guilty of raping an 8-month-old baby.
Man convicted of raping 8-month-old baby

Latest News

A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.
Craighead Co. Mug Shots, June 13-19
A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.
Craighead Co. Mug Shots, June 13-19
Blytheville police are investigating a series of shooting incidents this weekend in which some...
Blytheville police investigate shooting incidents over weekend
Jonesboro police responded to an armed robbery Saturday evening at Bill's Cost-Plus on Hilltop.
One in custody after armed robbery at Bill’s Cost-Plus on Hilltop, police say