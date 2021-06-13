Railroad crossings to be blocked soon in Osceola, police say

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - The majority of the railroad crossings in one area town will soon be blocked, police said Sunday.

Osceola police said on social media that they got word from BNSF about the change.

“We just received word from BNSF that the railroad crossings throughout Osceola will be blocked soon. The only crossing that will remain passable will be N61 at North Pearl,” Osceola police said. “BNSF could not give us a timeframe, we do not know how long this will last.”

