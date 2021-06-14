61 arrested in operation aimed at Little Rock gun violence

LITTLE ROCK, Ark (AP) - Authorities say 61 people have been arrested in an effort aimed at curbing gun violence in Little Rock.

Federal prosecutors on Monday said the arrests were made last week as part of “Operation Ceasefire.”

The U.S. Marshals Service, Little Rock police and the FBI’s Gang Enforcement Task Force combined resources to identify, locate and arrest people wanted on multiple charges.

The charges included capital murder, rape and aggravated assault.

Approximately ten of the people targeted were arrested on federal indictments charging them with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

