Arkansas State football establishes 1200 Club

By Jerry Scott - Arkansas State Athletics
Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arkansas State football program announced Wednesday it has established the “1200 Club,” designed to engage the Red Wolves’ fan base, foster relationships within the community, offer premier rewards and provide exclusive events.

Featuring private events, pregame and postgame tailgates, and opportunities to interact with head coach Butch Jones and the Red Wolves’ football family, 1200 Club members will make up a unique inner circle of the A-State football program.

Membership to the 1200 Club is available to all fans, who can join with one annual $1,200 donation or 12 monthly $100 installments each year per person.

“Your investment in this club will aid our quest to achieve Sun Belt Conference championships, future bowl-game appearances and top-25 national rankings,” said Jones. “The 1200 Club will allow our program to invest in the immediate needs necessary to develop and maintain a championship-caliber program.”

In addition to the club’s private activities and events, members will receive authentic A-State apparel and 1200 Club mementos. Every member will be recognized with their name appearing on Centennial Bank Stadium’s main concourse and the south end zone video board during each game.

Fans can join the 1200 Club by visiting RedWolvesFoundation.com, as well as by contacting the Red Wolves Foundation at 870-972-2401.

