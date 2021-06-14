Arkansas State forward Sarah Sodoma earns Academic All-District honors

Arkansas State women’s soccer senior Sarah Sodoma picked up another accolade on Thursday, this time for her work in the classroom as well as on the field, earning a spot on the 2020 CoSIDA Academic All-District First Team.

The honor recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances athletically and in the classroom. Sodoma was named to the First Team for District 6, which includes Arkansas, Iowa, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming, and she now advances to the CoSIDA Academic All-America Team ballot. First, second and third-team All-America honorees for Division I will be announced on July 5.

Sodoma graduated with a degree in Accounting in May 2019, posting a cumulative grade-point average of 4.00 for her undergraduate degree. She is currently pursuing a Masters of Accountancy, with a GPA of 4.00 through her work in the program so far.

The school record holder in goals scored (30), Sodoma earned Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year honors and added United Soccer Coaches Second Team All-Southeast Region to the list. Sodoma scored eight goals while assisting on four others for a team-high 20 points. Four of her eight goals were game-winners as the Red Wolves claimed their first Sun Belt Conference Regular Season title.

Sodoma was named the recipient of the Dr. Tim and Terri Langford Award in May, the highest A-State Athletics academic honor. She has been on the Chancellor’s List every semester and has been honored three times on the Sun Belt Conference Commissioner’s List.

