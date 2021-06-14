Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas State forward Sarah Sodoma earns Academic All-District honors

(KAIT)
By Mark Taylor - Arkansas State Athletics
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Arkansas State women’s soccer senior Sarah Sodoma picked up another accolade on Thursday, this time for her work in the classroom as well as on the field, earning a spot on the 2020 CoSIDA Academic All-District First Team.

The honor recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances athletically and in the classroom. Sodoma was named to the First Team for District 6, which includes Arkansas, Iowa, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming, and she now advances to the CoSIDA Academic All-America Team ballot. First, second and third-team All-America honorees for Division I will be announced on July 5.

Sodoma graduated with a degree in Accounting in May 2019, posting a cumulative grade-point average of 4.00 for her undergraduate degree. She is currently pursuing a Masters of Accountancy, with a GPA of 4.00 through her work in the program so far.

The school record holder in goals scored (30), Sodoma earned Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year honors and added United Soccer Coaches Second Team All-Southeast Region to the list. Sodoma scored eight goals while assisting on four others for a team-high 20 points. Four of her eight goals were game-winners as the Red Wolves claimed their first Sun Belt Conference Regular Season title.

Sodoma was named the recipient of the Dr. Tim and Terri Langford Award in May, the highest A-State Athletics academic honor. She has been on the Chancellor’s List every semester and has been honored three times on the Sun Belt Conference Commissioner’s List.

For the latest on A-State Women’s Soccer, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateSoccer), Facebook (AStateSoccer) and Instagram (@astatesoccer).

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police responded to an armed robbery Saturday evening at Bill's Cost-Plus on Hilltop.
One in custody following grocery store armed robbery
Two Hoxie police officers are in the hospital following an incident on a local highway.
Two police officers hospitalized following suspect assault, shots fired
A crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle has shut down Dan Avenue.
Motorcyclist flown to hospital following Dan Avenue crash
Major traffic backup on I-55
TDOT: Traffic resumed on I-55
A man injured in a three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon has died.
Crash victim succumbs to injuries

Latest News

Arkansas State football establishes 1200 Club
Arkansas State junior kicker Blake Grupe has been named the Sun Belt Conference Special Teams...
Arkansas State kicker Blake Grupe earns Academic All-District honors
North Carolina State first baseman Austin Murr (12) reacts after making the game ending out on...
NC State knocks out No. 1 Arkansas on Torres’ homer in 9th
North Carolina State batter Vojtech Mensik (6) is greeted by teammates after hitting a home run...
Hogs fall in game two of the Super Regionals