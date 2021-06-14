Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas State kicker Blake Grupe earns Academic All-District honors

Arkansas State junior kicker Blake Grupe has been named the Sun Belt Conference Special Teams...
Arkansas State junior kicker Blake Grupe has been named the Sun Belt Conference Special Teams Player of the Week(KAIT)
By Jerry Scott - Arkansas State Athletics
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Arkansas State kicker Blake Grupe was named Thursday to the 2020-21 College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District 6 Football Team as a first-team selection.

The honor recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. Grupe earned a first-team place in District 6, which is comprised of programs located in Arkansas, Iowa, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Grupe earned his bachelor’s degree from Arkansas State University in the spring of 2020 and is currently pursuing his master’s degree in business administration. He is an A-State Athletics Director’s Honor Roll and Sun Belt Conference Academic Honor Roll member.

The Sedalia, Mo., native was a 2019 First Team All-Sun Belt Conference selection and is a two-time member of the Lou Groza Award Watch List, including his sophomore season when he was a semifinalist.

Grupe enters the 2021 season with 263 career points scored, ranking as the fourth most in school history among all players and the seventh most in Sun Belt history for points by kicking. He also has 44 career field goals made to his credit, which stand as the third most ever by an A-State player.

The first A-State player to be named Academic All-District since former punter Luke Ferguson in 2015, Grupe now advances to the CoSIDA Academic All-America Team ballot. First, second and third-team All-America honorees will be selected later this month.

Print Friendly Version

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police responded to an armed robbery Saturday evening at Bill's Cost-Plus on Hilltop.
One in custody following grocery store armed robbery
Two Hoxie police officers are in the hospital following an incident on a local highway.
Two police officers hospitalized following suspect assault, shots fired
A crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle has shut down Dan Avenue.
Motorcyclist flown to hospital following Dan Avenue crash
Major traffic backup on I-55
TDOT: Traffic resumed on I-55
A man injured in a three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon has died.
Crash victim succumbs to injuries

Latest News

Arkansas State forward Sarah Sodoma earns Academic All-District honors
Arkansas State football establishes 1200 Club
North Carolina State first baseman Austin Murr (12) reacts after making the game ending out on...
NC State knocks out No. 1 Arkansas on Torres’ homer in 9th
North Carolina State batter Vojtech Mensik (6) is greeted by teammates after hitting a home run...
Hogs fall in game two of the Super Regionals