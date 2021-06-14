A Better Region 8: Holding law enforcement accountable

(KAIT) - An Arkansas woman is suing the State Police after an incident last year.

You may have seen the video.

It shows a trooper attempting to stop the woman for speeding.

It shows her turning on her flashers and slowing down.

She says she was waiting until the exit on the interstate to find a safe place to stop.

But officer decides to do a pit maneuver to get her to stop and flips her car upside down.

The driver was pregnant at the time - the baby is fine.

From what the video shows, the driver did everything the police tell us to do in these situations -- turn on your flashers and look for a safe place to stop.

In fact, it’s in the driving manual study guide issued by the Arkansas State Police.

It’s on page three, BEFORE the table of contents.

At home, a few weeks ago, we made sure to remind our teenage daughter about how to pull over for the police because of the threat of a fake cop.

And you may remember Amanda Tusing, who was found dead 21 years ago this week.

Her car was found on the side of Highway 18.

She stopped on the side of the road in the middle of the night below a street light in a well-lit area.

Her belongings inside were untouched, with no signs of a struggle.

No one has been able to figure out what happened - but her tragic death still has investigators looking for answers.

We know the actions of some police officers have been in the news lately.

That’s unfortunate because most law enforcement officers are overworked, underpaid, and underappreciated.

Like every profession, a few bad apples can ruin the barrel.

These situations make news because we hold our police to a much higher standard.

Let’s use this situation to remind everyone, and we mean everyone, of the rules of the road.

