Crash victim succumbs to injuries

A man injured in a three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon has died.
OREGON COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A Poplar Bluff man injured in a three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon has died.

Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 3:40 p.m. on June 11 on U.S. Highway 63 in Koshkonong.

Jeff B. Coley, 36, of Poplar Bluff was southbound when his 2005 Chrysler Town and Country crossed the center line and struck a 2018 Ram 3500.

Coley’s vehicle then collided with a 2007 Chevy Tahoe before traveling off the left side of the road and coming to a stop.

An air ambulance flew Coley to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield, Mo., with serious unspecified injuries.

According to the updated crash report, Coley succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, June 13.

The other two drivers involved in the crash were not injured.

