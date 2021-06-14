Free fishing weekend concludes in Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - This weekend was a free fishing weekend across the state, which meant that anyone in the state could fish, even without a license.

The event encouraged those that might’ve not fished recently, to go out and give the sport a try.

“Publicizing something like the free fishing weekend, might just motivate someone--an adult, a grandpa that really hasn’t been into it for a long time--to go gather up their grandkids or their children, and even just for themselves to get out and give it a try, and maybe get hooked on it,” said Richard Dekook, who was fishing at Craighead Forest Park Sunday night.

In addition to the free fishing weekend, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission stocked nearly 50 lakes across the state, including the one at Craighead Forest.

