Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Free fishing weekend concludes in Arkansas

By Bradley Brewer
Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - This weekend was a free fishing weekend across the state, which meant that anyone in the state could fish, even without a license.

The event encouraged those that might’ve not fished recently, to go out and give the sport a try.

“Publicizing something like the free fishing weekend, might just motivate someone--an adult, a grandpa that really hasn’t been into it for a long time--to go gather up their grandkids or their children, and even just for themselves to get out and give it a try, and maybe get hooked on it,” said Richard Dekook, who was fishing at Craighead Forest Park Sunday night.

In addition to the free fishing weekend, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission stocked nearly 50 lakes across the state, including the one at Craighead Forest.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police responded to an armed robbery Saturday evening at Bill's Cost-Plus on Hilltop.
One in custody after armed robbery at Bill’s Cost-Plus on Hilltop, police say
Major traffic backup on I-55
TDOT: Traffic resumed on I-55
It took a jury two hours to find a Lawrence County man guilty of raping an 8-month-old baby.
Man convicted of raping 8-month-old baby
Marco Clark, 37, of Jonesboro died early Wednesday at a local hospital after having stomach and...
Man convicted of capital murder dies
(Source: Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)
Man sentenced to 25 years in rape case

Latest News

North Carolina State first baseman Austin Murr (12) reacts after making the game ending out on...
NC State knocks out No. 1 Arkansas on Torres’ homer in 9th
St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong, left, throws out Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant at first...
Cardinals suffer eighth loss in nine games, fall 7-2 to Cubs
North Carolina State batter Vojtech Mensik (6) is greeted by teammates after hitting a home run...
Hogs fall in game two of the Super Regionals
Campbell Point sits along the White River Arm of Table Rock Lake (courtesy U.S. Army Corps of...
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closes swimming beach on Table Rock Lake