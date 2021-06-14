Groups ask judge to block Arkansas’ near-total abortion ban

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Abortion rights supporters are asking a federal judge to prevent Arkansas’ near-total ban on the procedure from taking effect while they challenge its constitutionality.

The American Civil Liberties Union and Planned Parenthood on Monday asked the judge to issue a temporary restraining order or preliminary injunction against the ban.

Without the order, the ban will take effect July 28.

The groups filed a lawsuit last month challenging the ban, which prohibits abortions except those to save the life of the mother.

The ban is among 20 abortion restrictions enacted in Arkansas this year.

