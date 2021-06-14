Energy Alert
Groups ask judge to block Arkansas’ near-total abortion ban

(KY3)
By Andrew DeMillo
Updated: 57 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Abortion rights supporters are asking a federal judge to prevent Arkansas’ near-total ban on the procedure from taking effect while they challenge its constitutionality.

The American Civil Liberties Union and Planned Parenthood on Monday asked the judge to issue a temporary restraining order or preliminary injunction against the ban.

Without the order, the ban will take effect July 28.

The groups filed a lawsuit last month challenging the ban, which prohibits abortions except those to save the life of the mother.

The ban is among 20 abortion restrictions enacted in Arkansas this year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

