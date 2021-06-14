Energy Alert
June 14: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Updated: 54 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Monday, June 14. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headline

Summer weather is here to stay. In fact, the temperature should hit the 90s for the 5th straight day.

Humidity will be held in check by our next cold front.

Afternoon highs trend downward into the upper 80s through midweek as a result.

Rain chances look small until the weekend when another cold front stalls to our north.

Showers and storms will focus along this boundary, mainly on Saturday.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

News Headlines

More than 100 people hit the bowling lanes Sunday to help a local radio personality in her fight against cancer.

One person is in custody this morning following a weekend grocery store holdup.

A local pharmacy and a civil rights group teamed up this past weekend to ensure everyone gets the COVID-19 vaccine.

Jurnee Taylor will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o'clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.

