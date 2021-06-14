June 14: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Monday, June 14. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headline

Summer weather is here to stay. In fact, the temperature should hit the 90s for the 5th straight day.

Humidity will be held in check by our next cold front.

Afternoon highs trend downward into the upper 80s through midweek as a result.

Rain chances look small until the weekend when another cold front stalls to our north.

Showers and storms will focus along this boundary, mainly on Saturday.

News Headlines

More than 100 people hit the bowling lanes Sunday to help a local radio personality in her fight against cancer.

One person is in custody this morning following a weekend grocery store holdup.

A local pharmacy and a civil rights group teamed up this past weekend to ensure everyone gets the COVID-19 vaccine.

