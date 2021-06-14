Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Mo. Gov. Parson to sign bill limiting powers of county health officials

By Amber Ruch
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson will sign a bill on Tuesday, June 15 that will limit the powers of county health officials.

The measure was sparked by COVID-19-related restrictions in St. Louis County and elsewhere.

House Bill 271 calls for any order by local health agencies that restrict businesses, churches, schools and other public places to last no longer than 30 days.

Any extension of that order would have to be approved by a simple majority of that county’s governing body.

In the Heartland, the Cape Girardeau County Health Center Board put a mask mandate in place in July 2020 that stood for nearly eight months.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police responded to an armed robbery Saturday evening at Bill's Cost-Plus on Hilltop.
One in custody following grocery store armed robbery
Three police officers were injured after investigators say a man attacked them on a local...
Two police officers hospitalized following suspect assault, shots fired
A crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle has shut down Dan Avenue.
Motorcyclist flown to hospital following Dan Avenue crash
Major traffic backup on I-55
TDOT: Traffic resumed on I-55
A man injured in a three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon has died.
Crash victim succumbs to injuries

Latest News

Helping Neighbors Food Pantry continues to help people in Craighead County
Food banks continue to serve people in need, even those with food allergies
Summertime sun increases risk for heat exhaustion
A Heartland rescue mission has closed its doors after a COVID-19 outbreak last week in Butler...
COVID-19 outbreak at a rescue mission in Butler Co.
A Better Region 8: Holding law enforcement accountable
Rescue Mission temporally closes in Poplar Bluff
Rescue Mission temporally closes in Poplar Bluff