Motorcycle crash shuts down Dan Avenue
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle has shut down Dan Avenue.
Jonesboro police reported the crash happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. Monday near Lacy Drive.
According to a news release, all lanes of traffic are blocked at this time to allow room for an air ambulance to land.
Region 8 News will continue to track this story and provide updates as they become available.
