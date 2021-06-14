Motorcycle crash shuts down Dan Avenue

Energy Alert
A crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle has shut down Dan Avenue.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle has shut down Dan Avenue.

Jonesboro police reported the crash happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. Monday near Lacy Drive.

According to a news release, all lanes of traffic are blocked at this time to allow room for an air ambulance to land.

Region 8 News will continue to track this story and provide updates as they become available.

