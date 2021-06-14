Energy Alert
Police: Arrestee ‘sole suspect’ in bank, grocery store robberies

Adam Justin King, 39, Jonesboro Robbery (6/13)
Adam Justin King, 39, Jonesboro Robbery (6/13)(Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Updated: 59 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police say a man suspected of robbing a Southwest Drive bank also held up a local grocery store.

According to a Monday news release, 39-year-old Adam King is the “sole suspect” in the June 9 Centennial Bank robbery and the June 12 hold-up at Bill’s Cost-Plus on Hilltop.

“King will go before a judge this week for a probable cause hearing and have a bond set,” the release stated.

Police say on Wednesday, June 9, a 25- to 45-year-old white man entered the bank in the 700-block of Southwest Drive and handed an employee a note demanding money.

After getting $2,585 in cash, he left the scene in a gray GMC Sierra.

Three days later, on June 12, a man robbed the grocery store located at 200 E. Johnson.

After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, the man headed toward the Brookland area on Highway 49.

Two hours later, police announced they had arrested the suspect.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

