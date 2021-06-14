Quiet Weather Here but Watching the Tropics

Our pattern doesn’t change much the next few days. Weak cold fronts continue to bring drier air, but temperatures stay the same. Upper 80s for the Ozarks, low 90s for everyone else. A very isolated shower is possible on Wednesday. A few more showers or storms are possible this weekend as moisture returns. Nothing looks like a washout at this point. Highs approach the mid-90s by Friday. A tropical depression should form in the southern Gulf of Mexico this week. Data continues to show our rain chances coming from cold fronts rather than tropical activity. It’s a week away, and confidence will increase once the actual low-pressure center forms. It’s also too early to cancel beach plans, but going/returning Saturday could be a rough drive, especially in southern Mississippi. We’ll keep you updated on rain chances here and if conditions worsen along the coast.

