Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Quiet Weather Here but Watching the Tropics

June 14th, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Our pattern doesn’t change much the next few days. Weak cold fronts continue to bring drier air, but temperatures stay the same. Upper 80s for the Ozarks, low 90s for everyone else. A very isolated shower is possible on Wednesday. A few more showers or storms are possible this weekend as moisture returns. Nothing looks like a washout at this point. Highs approach the mid-90s by Friday. A tropical depression should form in the southern Gulf of Mexico this week. Data continues to show our rain chances coming from cold fronts rather than tropical activity. It’s a week away, and confidence will increase once the actual low-pressure center forms. It’s also too early to cancel beach plans, but going/returning Saturday could be a rough drive, especially in southern Mississippi. We’ll keep you updated on rain chances here and if conditions worsen along the coast.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police responded to an armed robbery Saturday evening at Bill's Cost-Plus on Hilltop.
One in custody following grocery store armed robbery
Three police officers were injured after investigators say a man attacked them on a local...
Two police officers hospitalized following suspect assault, shots fired
A crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle has shut down Dan Avenue.
Motorcyclist flown to hospital following Dan Avenue crash
Major traffic backup on I-55
TDOT: Traffic resumed on I-55
A man injured in a three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon has died.
Crash victim succumbs to injuries

Latest News

Summer weather is here to stay. In fact, the temperature should hit the 90s for the 5th...
Bryan's Monday Morning Forecast 6/14
Zach's Sunday Evening Forecast (6/13)
Zach's Sunday Evening Forecast (6/13)
Zach's Saturday Evening Forecast (6/12)
Zach's Saturday Evening Forecast (6/12)
A series of storms Friday evening caused power outages in Baxter, Izard and Fulton counties,...
Storms bring power outages in Baxter, Fulton and Izard counties