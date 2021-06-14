Energy Alert
Two police officers hospitalized following incident

Two Hoxie police officers are in the hospital following an incident on a local highway.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Two police officers are in the hospital following an incident on a local highway.

Lawrence County officials tell Region 8 News the incident happened on Highway 367.

They did not say what exactly happened, other than to say two officers--one from Hoxie and another from Walnut Ridge--were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Region 8 News will provide more information as details become available.

