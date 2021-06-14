Energy Alert
US vaccine surplus grows by the day as expiration dates loom

A sign points the way to a check-in area at a coronavirus mass-vaccination site at the former...
A sign points the way to a check-in area at a coronavirus mass-vaccination site at the former Citizens Bank headquarters in Cranston, R.I., Thursday, June 10, 2021. The U.S. is confronted with an ever-growing surplus of COVID-19 vaccines, looming expiration dates and stubbornly lagging demand at a time when the developing world is clamoring for doses to stem a rise in infections. (AP Photo/David Goldman)(David Goldman | AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - The U.S. is confronted with an ever-growing surplus of COVID-19 vaccines, looming expiration dates and stubbornly lagging demand at a time when the developing world is clamoring for doses to stem a rise in infections.

Million-dollar prizes, free beer and marijuana, raffled-off hunting rifles and countless other giveaways around the country have failed to significantly move the needle on vaccine hesitancy, raising the specter of new outbreaks.

The stockpiles are becoming more daunting each week, with states halting new orders and giving millions of doses back to the federal government. The nation seems likely to fall short of President Joe Biden’s goal of dispensing at least one shot to 70% of the nation’s adults by July 4.

