Arkansas Dept. of Health warns residents to stay protected during mosquito and tick season

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Mosquitoes and ticks are moving into the area, and the Arkansas Department of Health wants you to be safe!

ADH says you need to be cautious when planning outdoor activities around this time of the year because many ticks and mosquitoes are present.

Woodsprings Pharmacy says you should make sure to have repellant, Permethrin, or wear long sleeves and pants when you are near tall grassy areas.

If you end up getting bit, they said treatment is also key.

“You want to control the symptoms or any itching. The discomfort. Of which there are various products to use and you want to prevent any infection from a child scratching and the skin breaking. Because the risk of secondary infection is worse than any consequence of the bites,” says Tony Bari, owner of the pharmacy.

Bari says if you get a tick bite, make sure to write down when it happened so you can watch your symptoms for the next few days in case a disease is transmitted.

Another way to keep mosquitoes out is by placing a fan at your door to stir the air near you.

