Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas State alum Demario Davis prepares for 10th season in NFL

Saints linebacker Demario Davis delivers a fiery speech to his teammate before their 13-6 win...
Saints linebacker Demario Davis delivers a fiery speech to his teammate before their 13-6 win at Jacksonville(Edwin Goode, FOX 8)
By Chris Hudgison
Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (KAIT) - We’re in the midst of NFL minicamp and OTAs. Several Red Wolves look to make an impact in the pros.

Demario Davis has certainly done that in the last 9 seasons. 2021 marks his 10th in the NFL, the 4th with the New Orleans Saints. He earned AP All-Pro honors in 2019 and 2020. Davis is a champion off the field with activism and social causes. The former Red Wolf describes a new look Demario.

“I’m on a Mediterranean diet, playing my position you need a lot of creatine for muscle. I eat a lot of quality meats and it changes the way the grease the way it’s cooked in. Making sure it’s clean, grass fed, but then 2 days a week I go all plant based.”

Davis is a veteran on a Saints defense filled with youth. “We have so many of our core guys returning so it’s not like a whole new unit. But we did have some big pieces that aren’t with us this go around, and so that environment where guys understand the culture have to ramp it up a little bit to make sure the culture stays intact. And guys who are new are stepping into those roles have to buy into the culture and bring it.”

The Saints will report for training camp on July 29th. New Orleans kicks off the season September 12th at home against the Packers.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three police officers were injured after investigators say a man attacked them on a local...
Three officers injured following suspect assault, shots fired
A crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle has shut down Dan Avenue.
Motorcyclist flown to hospital following Dan Avenue crash
A man injured in a three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon has died.
Crash victim succumbs to injuries
Adam Justin King, 39, Jonesboro Robbery (6/13)
Police: Arrestee ‘sole suspect’ in bank, grocery store robberies
It took a jury two hours to find a Lawrence County man guilty of raping an 8-month-old baby.
Man convicted of raping 8-month-old baby

Latest News

Arkansas State taught the future generation the finer points of football.
Arkansas State football holds 1st Future Stars Camp
Austin Cook lines up a putt on the 18th green during a playoff in the final round of Shriners...
Austin Cook back on track on PGA Tour
The new Sun Belt Conference logo was revealed in May 2020.
Sun Belt modifies transfer rule, Damphousse appointed as SBC President
Arkansas State football establishes 1200 Club