Arkansas State alum Demario Davis prepares for 10th season in NFL

NEW ORLEANS (KAIT) - We’re in the midst of NFL minicamp and OTAs. Several Red Wolves look to make an impact in the pros.

Demario Davis has certainly done that in the last 9 seasons. 2021 marks his 10th in the NFL, the 4th with the New Orleans Saints. He earned AP All-Pro honors in 2019 and 2020. Davis is a champion off the field with activism and social causes. The former Red Wolf describes a new look Demario.

“I’m on a Mediterranean diet, playing my position you need a lot of creatine for muscle. I eat a lot of quality meats and it changes the way the grease the way it’s cooked in. Making sure it’s clean, grass fed, but then 2 days a week I go all plant based.”

Davis is a veteran on a Saints defense filled with youth. “We have so many of our core guys returning so it’s not like a whole new unit. But we did have some big pieces that aren’t with us this go around, and so that environment where guys understand the culture have to ramp it up a little bit to make sure the culture stays intact. And guys who are new are stepping into those roles have to buy into the culture and bring it.”

The Saints will report for training camp on July 29th. New Orleans kicks off the season September 12th at home against the Packers.

