Arkansas to submit new Medicaid expansion plan next month

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas will submit its proposal to overhaul its Medicaid expansion to the federal government next month.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the state planned to submit its proposal to President Joe Biden’s administration on July 14 and hoped for its approval by November or December.

State officials unveiled the reworked expansion program earlier this year after Biden’s administration and federal courts blocked the state’s work requirement.

The state’s program now includes incentives aimed at encouraging participants to work.

The program will still use Medicaid funds to place recipients on private health insurance.

