Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas to submit new Medicaid expansion plan next month

By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas will submit its proposal to overhaul its Medicaid expansion to the federal government next month.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the state planned to submit its proposal to President Joe Biden’s administration on July 14 and hoped for its approval by November or December.

State officials unveiled the reworked expansion program earlier this year after Biden’s administration and federal courts blocked the state’s work requirement.

The state’s program now includes incentives aimed at encouraging participants to work.

The program will still use Medicaid funds to place recipients on private health insurance.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three police officers were injured after investigators say a man attacked them on a local...
Three officers injured following suspect assault, shots fired
A crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle has shut down Dan Avenue.
Motorcyclist flown to hospital following Dan Avenue crash
A man injured in a three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon has died.
Crash victim succumbs to injuries
Adam Justin King, 39, Jonesboro Robbery (6/13)
Police: Arrestee ‘sole suspect’ in bank, grocery store robberies
It took a jury two hours to find a Lawrence County man guilty of raping an 8-month-old baby.
Man convicted of raping 8-month-old baby

Latest News

Arkansas has one of the highest rates in the nation for tick borne diseases
Arkansas Dept. of Health warns residents to stay protected during mosquito and tick season
Congressional leaders hold a moment of silence in remembrance of the nearly 600,000 who have...
US COVID-19 deaths hit 600,000, equal to yearly cancer toll
As the US passed a grim milestone today -- 600,000 lives lost to COVID-19 -- top US health...
Delta variant causing concern
As the pace of U.S. COVID-19 vaccinations continues to slow down, there's continued concern for...
COVID cases drop in states with high vaccine rates